A Walking Dead Christmas special is coming December 13

With Covid-19 delaying seven eleven and with its near end being announced, it has been a rough old year for fans of The Walking Dead. Fortunately though, according to Deadline, a Christmas special is set to air on December 13, and this will feature appearances from cast members both past and present. The hour-long special is set to be presented by Talking Dead host Christ Chadwick and will debut on AMC+.

The show will see some of our favourite cast members talking about the past, present, and future of the show, and there will also be a table reading of a season ten episode. This sounds pretty exciting indeed, but we wouldn't bank on there being too much revealing details included here other than a slight teaser of what is to come.

The guests that are confirmed to appear on the show are Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney and IronE Singleton. Sadly, it doesn't look like series favourites Andrew Lincoln or Norman Reedus will be sitting in on this one.