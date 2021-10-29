A VR version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in the works for Oculus Quest 2

HQ

It turns out that the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas isn't the only new version that we will be getting soon. A new VR take on the open world game has been confirmed for Oculus Quest 2 and it has reportedly been in development for "many years." Details on the project are a little slim at the moment, but we can't wait to gun down Ballas and stop off for a meal at Cluckin' Bell from a first-person perspective.

We've seen a bit of a trend as of late with PS2-era titles being adapted to VR. Doom 3 and Resident Evil 4 have both received special VR versions, but San Andreas will be an interesting one as it's not situated within the horror genre. We can't imagine that things will be a million miles away from Grand Theft Auto 5's first-person mode though.