Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

A VR version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in the works for Oculus Quest 2

The project is supposedly "many years in the making."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It turns out that the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas isn't the only new version that we will be getting soon. A new VR take on the open world game has been confirmed for Oculus Quest 2 and it has reportedly been in development for "many years." Details on the project are a little slim at the moment, but we can't wait to gun down Ballas and stop off for a meal at Cluckin' Bell from a first-person perspective.

We've seen a bit of a trend as of late with PS2-era titles being adapted to VR. Doom 3 and Resident Evil 4 have both received special VR versions, but San Andreas will be an interesting one as it's not situated within the horror genre. We can't imagine that things will be a million miles away from Grand Theft Auto 5's first-person mode though.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Related texts

0
Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasScore

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"If we look past the negatives, it must be said how wonderful it is see this game fit neatly on a device that fits in your pocket."



Loading next content