A Void Hope Hands-On Preview: The Mystery of Memories

As a strange virus infects the city you and your partner are staying in, robbing people of their memories and turning them into hollow monsters, you decide its best to skip town and head towards the country. The virus is the only thing people are talking about on the news; it's all anyone can talk about. You just need a break, a place where you two can be a couple once more.

Except, one day, your partner tells you she has to go back to the city, she has to pursue a cure, even if it's hopeless. You try to plead with her to stay, but she tells you she's already gone. This is a memory you've only just pieced back together. You're infected, remember?

That is the premise of A Void Hope, a mystery that pulled me in within the first five minutes thanks to the many twists and turns contained in that setup alone. Elden Pixel's upcoming release might have a primary focus on adventure platforming, but I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly A Void Hope's plot hooked me in. Immediately your mind starts filling with questions as you're introduced to the dark, gritty city where the virus is running wild and any one of its citizens can suddenly turn against you.

In our short time with A Void Hope, we didn't get to answer those burning questions, but the desire to reach those answers made the demo fly by. It helps that the gameplay for A Void Hope is simple but effective. Jump over here, push a box to get to a new area, open a locked door by finding a unique route around, it's all classic platformer stuff, but there's a reason these games have remained popular over decades, and it's because the formula works.

Over the course of a level, you'll be picking up items to help you along with your adventure, finding lost memories as Keegan tries to track down his partner Gilda in the city, and dodging the void monsters as much as you can until you get your hands on a gun. Even then, the gun will only remove enemies for a short period of time, so don't go expecting a bullet-hell side-scroller as soon as you can aim something.

Instead, A Void Hope is a slower paced adventure, where you take your time with the world around you in order to figure out how to reach the next steps. The brilliant nostalgic visuals and the gorgeous soundtrack blend to create an atmosphere similar to that of a Noir movie combined with something a bit more futuristic. It's a treat to look at and listen to, though I do hope there are some more environments beyond the city. The gloom of the constantly overcast city is great for setting the groundwork, with the few specks of light reflecting the glimpses of hope our characters have, but over time I fear this setting could get slightly stale. There was a different environment shown in a woodlands area, but this was only around for a brief moment before we entered the city.

As with a lot of platformers, there's a great emphasis on replayability in A Void Hope. You want to collect all the items, and some areas are completely sealed off in certain levels until you've grabbed something else further ahead in the game. The levels are quite large and so a Metro system has also been implemented, acting as checkpoints alongside the lights that you can respawn from to give you a chance to check out anything you may have missed. If you're just wanting to get to the bottom of the mystery, it won't take too much time by the looks of things, but those looking to get more value out of A Void Hope will likely find it, too.

Elden Pixel's new adventure platformer has showcased a promising start, here. Solid gameplay, a great audio/visual mix, and a story that really gets you hooked has us watching this upcoming game and hoping we don't lose our memories of it.