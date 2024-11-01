A visit to LEGO Xmas Showroom in Madrid

HQ

Christmas time is upon us, and LEGO has showed us what they have in store for this holiday season, with new products and games from a wide range of brands and targets, and not just children: adults are welcomed and encouraged.

We were invited to the LEGO Xmas Showroom in Madrid and saw 70 from the 361 new products LEGO says they have this year. That includes long running LEGO series like LEGO City, LEGO Technic, LEGO Duplo and LEGO Ninjago, as well as the recent LEGO Dreams, who aims to spark the imagination of children of all ages.

If you are a fan of movies, superheroes o videogames, LEGO has also some incredible new additions in brands like LEGO Lord of the Rings (a truly enormous Barad-dûr) LEGO Jurassic World (a replica of a T-Rex skull), LEGO Harry Potter (a new Chamber of Secrets) or LEGO Disney (Simba). Even Wednesday, the Netflix series, got a couple of new sets.

LEGO highlighted specially the videogame brands: they already had LEGO Super Mario, LEGO Minecraft and LEGO Sonic, and this year they have added The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing and Fortnite to their licence catalogue.

This is an ad:

In this video you can check for yourself some of the products LEGO has ready for the Holidays, with a wider than ever range of prices (over 200 products under 20 euros) and ages: LEGO is not just for kids, and new entries in the LEGO Technic and LEGO Ideas series offer real challenges to the master builders: from the McLaren P1, to Notre-Dame cathedral!

HQ

LEGO

This is an ad: