A video crash course for Trek to Yomi

Today it's finally time for the release of Trek to Yomi, which has got quite the attention for its spectacular look, aiming to capture the feel of old Akira Kurosawa movies. We will of course deliver a review very soon, but if you wish to know more about this title, we can highly recommend this new What the Facts video giving you a crash course of what to expect.

Trek to Yomi launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass, so if you are a subscriber, why not give it a shot?