Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Trek to Yomi

A video crash course for Trek to Yomi

Get up to speed on the samurai game ahead of its launch today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today it's finally time for the release of Trek to Yomi, which has got quite the attention for its spectacular look, aiming to capture the feel of old Akira Kurosawa movies. We will of course deliver a review very soon, but if you wish to know more about this title, we can highly recommend this new What the Facts video giving you a crash course of what to expect.

Trek to Yomi launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass, so if you are a subscriber, why not give it a shot?

HQ
Trek to Yomi

Related texts

0
Trek to YomiScore

Trek to Yomi
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've travelled to the land of the dead and beyond in this captivating samurai action-adventure tale.



Loading next content