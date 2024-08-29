A very iconic croc is making a comeback

As adorable as it is iconic, legendary 3D platformer Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is set to make a huge comeback.

Developer Argonaut Games have today announced that the legacy title is being resurrected and remastered, with the blast from the past set to land on both PC and consoles.

Keen-eyed and historically inclined fans will have already realised that this means, 20 years on from its closure in 2004, Argonaut Games is making just as much of a comeback as Croc is.

New co-CEOs Gary Sheinwald and Mike Arkin have a vision of Argonaut as a 'boutique publisher', and although he isn't directly involved its original founder Jez San had some kind words for the duo.

San said: "Argonaut was always about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming, and I'm excited to see how the relaunched Argonaut Games builds on that legacy, starting with the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster."

The remaster in question is slated to bring enhanced graphics and updated modern controls, but also seeks to authentically recreate the original experience. There's no official release date yet, but we do know Croc: Legends of the Gobbos remastered will be coming later this year, for PC and all current-gen consoles (we're assuming that means PS5, Xbox Series X/S and maybe Nintendo Switch if we're lucky). Thanks, Eurogamer.