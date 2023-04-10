A variety of art styles in the new trailer for Star Wars: Visions

Today is the closing of the annual Star Wars convention, the so-called Star Wars Celebration 2023, which has been held in London since last April 7, and from which we have already brought you the most important news about what to expect in the near future of that galaxy far, far away.

After seeing the new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, knowing the premieres of Ahsoka and the second season of Andor and having an idea about the future of the new Star Wars movies and series, we now get the latest preview directly from the ExCel Convention Center in London, the announcement of the official premiere of the second season of the animated anthology Star Wars: Visions, known as Volume 2.

Nine animated shorts from nine studios from around the world will expand the rich galactic universe of Disney Plus with new ideas on May the 4th, known as Star Wars Day.

With the announcement of the date comes a new trailer with some of the scenes from the shorts, which you can see below.