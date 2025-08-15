A Vampire Survivors board game has been announced

HQ

Poncle has revealed that it has turned its hit indie sensation, Vampire Survivors, into a tabletop alternative. Known simply as Vampire Survivors: The Board Game, this is a project that has been designed by the creative mastermind behind the Metal Gear Solid tabletop game, Emerson Matsuuchi, and there are plans to launch the project as soon as next year.

Designed as a 2-4 player cooperative experience that combines roguelite elements with deckbuilding, the aim of the project is for players to survive waves and waves of enemies who each attack from a broad array of different directions. To overcome the hordes of bloodsuckers, you need to build a powerful deck of weapons and passives, and then spend cards each turn in order to defeat enemies and level up too.

The game is supposed to take around 45 minutes to play and there are a promised 30+ unlocks and evolutions. Fan-favourite characters are claimed to appear, including Poe, and each player can choose to start each round as either Antonio, Imelda, Gennaro, or Pasqualina.

Each unit will feature a game board, 12 character standees, 140 punchboard tokens, and 200 cards. As for the launch plans, the next stage will be to host and support a Kickstarter from this autumn, with backers then receiving their copy of the board game when it ships sometime in 2026.

