A Vampire Crawlers demo is coming to PC and Xbox in February

Following the immense success that developer Poncle achieved with Vampire Survivors, it should come as no surprise that the next game in the series is also tracking to be a big hit among fans. To this end, when Vampire Crawlers was announced to the world in November 2025, it became an instant sensation, securing tons of wishlists from intrigued fans. While we still don't know exactly when Vampire Crawlers will launch in 2026, we do at least know that you'll be able to get a taste of its action very soon.

Poncle has confirmed that a demo for Vampire Crawlers on PC via Steam and Xbox will be launching in February to align and coincide with the Steam Next Fest being held during the month.

On top of this, a new gameplay video has been shared that shows off the turboturn deckbuilding action, a video that makes up the first of a new series of "Let's Explore Vampire Crawlers" clips that will be dished out by the developer. More episodes in this series will be shared in the coming weeks.

Check out the video below as well as a ton of new images, and as for the launch of Vampire Crawlers, the only additional bit of information we can share on this front is that the game will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.