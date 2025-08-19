A vampire, a goat, and a doorman walk into Valve's Deadlock in new update

HQ

Valve's mysterious new MOBA shooter Deadlock originally drew a lot of eyes when it went into beta last year. While the player numbers have sat at a steady 10-12k per day since then, those numbers have rocketed back up since a new update hit the Cursed Apple. According to SteamDB, player counts have peaked at an impressive 28k at the time of writing.

Six new heroes have been revealed for Deadlock, including a demonic goat, a man made into a monster, a lady who can bring books to life, a drifter, a vampire, and a doorman. These heroes will arrive over the next couple of weeks or so, with one new hero unlocking every other day. The first is Mina, the vampire, who is a glass-cannon damage dealer with strong spirit powers.

A visual map update has made the Cursed Apple a bit better looking, with lighting improvements helping the main parts stand out. More map changes are on the way soon, according to Valve. The character select screen has had a huge overhaul, with fancy new character art for everyone in the game.

Finally, there's the Hideout. Your own little flat for you to chill out in while you wait for a match or just to hang in when you enter the game. The Hideout can also be joined by friends, which feels a bit better than just staring down an alleyway waiting for your next game.