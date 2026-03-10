A Ubisoft veteran has joined the Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic team
Art director Pascal Blanché has been involved in several really classic Ubisoft titles in the past, and now he's ready for the galaxy far, far away.
When Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was announced during The Game Awards, many naysayers began to voice their concerns. The combination of a heavy license, a new team, and an extremely comprehensive game has broken more than one project throughout history.
After the announcement, we haven't really heard anything more, but now there's a small sign of life. It's Ubisoft veteran and art director Pascal Blanché (who previously worked on titles such as the first Assassin's Creed, Naruto: Rise of a Ninja, Splinter Cell: Conviction, and Far Cry: New Dawn) who, via Bluesky, has announced that he has just "started a new position as Studio Art Director at ArcanautStudios," where he has "joined forces with Casey Hudson and his amazing team to work on the next epic Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic."
The post also includes an image of a person who appears to be torn between the forces of good and evil. Unfortunately, we don't know who it is, and it's likely that we'll have to wait a long time for the answer. What is clear though is that Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic couldn't be in better hands, as it's led by Casey Hudson, who also created Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, and a team of veterans.