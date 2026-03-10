A Ubisoft veteran has joined the Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic team

HQ

When Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was announced during The Game Awards, many naysayers began to voice their concerns. The combination of a heavy license, a new team, and an extremely comprehensive game has broken more than one project throughout history.

After the announcement, we haven't really heard anything more, but now there's a small sign of life. It's Ubisoft veteran and art director Pascal Blanché (who previously worked on titles such as the first Assassin's Creed, Naruto: Rise of a Ninja, Splinter Cell: Conviction, and Far Cry: New Dawn) who, via Bluesky, has announced that he has just "started a new position as Studio Art Director at ArcanautStudios," where he has "joined forces with Casey Hudson and his amazing team to work on the next epic Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic."

The post also includes an image of a person who appears to be torn between the forces of good and evil. Unfortunately, we don't know who it is, and it's likely that we'll have to wait a long time for the answer. What is clear though is that Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic couldn't be in better hands, as it's led by Casey Hudson, who also created Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, and a team of veterans.