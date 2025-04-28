A TV show based on The Holdovers is in the works

HQ

The Holdovers - a film that follows a student and crabby teacher as they struggle to find common ground over the course of an isolated Christmas break - is getting a TV show spin-off from Miramax.

The film released back in 2023 and is an Oscar-winner, so it's understandable why the studio would be interested in making more. Speaking with Variety, Miramax boss Jonathan Glickman revealed that a series is in the works based on the film, alongside limited series or other shows based on hits such as Gangs of New York, Chocolat, and The English Patient.

Glickman hopes that he'll be able to get The Holdovers' director Alexander Payne on board for the series in some capacity. We've got no release date or plot details on the show as yet, as it seems things are very much in the early stages when it comes to this series.

