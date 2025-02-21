A truly awe-inspiring Lego T-Rex fossil set is coming later this year

HQ

It looks like Lego collectors have a very exciting set to look ahead toward this year. It has been reported by jurassic_shadow on X that Lego will be expanding its Dinosaur Fossils collection with a full Tyrannosaurus Rex skeletal fossil model, and while this hasn't been affirmed yet by Lego, the product mockup and the fact that it features Jurassic Park branding suggests that it might be debuting around the same time that Jurassic World: Rebirth arrives in the summer.

As we're still awaiting Lego's full reveal of the set, all we can tell you for the moment is what the leaked packaging and imagery shows. This includes a set that spans 3,145 pieces and which seemingly comes with two minifigures modelled after Scarlett Johannsson and Jonathan Bailey's characters from the upcoming film.

As per pricing, sets of this scale and size typically debut for around £250-£350, so if you're interested in this one, be sure to start setting some money aside for its arrival no doubt in the summer.

