A train horn interrupts the Andreeva vs. Kostyuk match in Brisbane and the whole stadium cheers

The Russian player Mirra Andreeva, World No. 9, was eliminated from Brisbane International quarter-finals by the Ukranian player Marta Kostyuk, ranked 26 in the world. Kostyuk has had an impressive run in Brisbane, with two straight top 10 wins, following the victory over World No. 3 Amanda Anisimova: she reaches her first semi-final in 21 months, since the 2024 Stuttgart final where she lost to Elena Rybakina.

She will face Jessica Pegula in the semi-final. Is Kostyuk reaches the final, she could face Aryna Sabalenka, where the World No. 1 will defend the first 500 points of the year.

The match, however, went viral for other reasons: a comical scene when a train horned twice at exactly the same moment when Andreeva was about to serve. Both horns happened with the ball in the air, and it seemed impossibly coincidental. The second horn led to the whole stadium laughing and cheering, a fun and light hearted moment to ease up tensions in the match.