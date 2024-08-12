A trailer has been released for DC's Kingdom Come documentary

Dansk
When the miniseries Kingdom Come was released by DC Comics in 1996, it was showered with love from critics and readers alike. Mark Waid wrote the script while Alex Ross drew the series, in which aged heroes such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman try to stop a disaster and war between individuals with powers. This autumn, we will see more of the work behind the acclaimed comic book when the documentary The Legend of Kingdom Come is released. A first trailer for the documentary has now been released which you can watch below.