A trailer for Jenna Ortega's upcoming crime thriller Finestkind has released

One Media has released a new trailer for its upcoming crime thriller Finestkind which stars Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones, and Ben Foster.

The film originally debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival this September and is planned to debut on Paramount+ on 15th December. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently has a score of 20% based on reviews from 15 critics.

It's plot synopsis reads: "Two estranged brothers hatch a deal with a Boston crime syndicate, which spells danger for the brothers and their father as well as a mysterious young woman."

You can check out the new trailer below: