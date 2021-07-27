A Total War Saga: Troy's Mythos expansion will release this September

Sega and Creative Assembly has announced the release date for the Mythos expansion for A Total War Saga: Troy. The DLC will bring three new expeditions for players to venture on, where they will encounter legendary beasts that they can tame and unleash on foes. This mythologically-inspired expansion will also feature a new campaign map that will be bringing all new gameplay options, to further expand on the Trojan-era conflict.

While this DLC will come at a cost, Creative Assembly is also releasing a free new Historical mode in the game that will overhaul the title, so that players can experience the Aegean battle from a more realistic, history-first perspective - including seeing wars being fought by generals and their bodyguards, rather than all-powerful one-man armies.

Both of these will be releasing on September 2, which will actually mark quite a significant day for the title, as A Total War Saga: Troy will also be coming to Steam on September 2 as well - following its stint as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

To celebrate this occasion, there will be a sale on the game and its various editions, from September 2 until an unspecified date. The base edition, the Mythic Edition, and the Heroic Edition will be 25%, 30%, and 40% off respectively, making for a great chance to dive in and check out the strategy game.

Check out the announcement trailer for the Mythos expansion below.