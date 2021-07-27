 A Total War Saga: Troy's Mythos expansion will release this September
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Total War Saga: Troy

A Total War Saga: Troy's Mythos expansion will release this September

The Creative Assembly strategy game will also be coming to Steam on the same day.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Sega and Creative Assembly has announced the release date for the Mythos expansion for A Total War Saga: Troy. The DLC will bring three new expeditions for players to venture on, where they will encounter legendary beasts that they can tame and unleash on foes. This mythologically-inspired expansion will also feature a new campaign map that will be bringing all new gameplay options, to further expand on the Trojan-era conflict.

While this DLC will come at a cost, Creative Assembly is also releasing a free new Historical mode in the game that will overhaul the title, so that players can experience the Aegean battle from a more realistic, history-first perspective - including seeing wars being fought by generals and their bodyguards, rather than all-powerful one-man armies.

Both of these will be releasing on September 2, which will actually mark quite a significant day for the title, as A Total War Saga: Troy will also be coming to Steam on September 2 as well - following its stint as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

To celebrate this occasion, there will be a sale on the game and its various editions, from September 2 until an unspecified date. The base edition, the Mythic Edition, and the Heroic Edition will be 25%, 30%, and 40% off respectively, making for a great chance to dive in and check out the strategy game.

Check out the announcement trailer for the Mythos expansion below.

Total War Saga: Troy

Related texts

Total War Saga: TroyScore

Total War Saga: Troy
REVIEW. Written by Marco Vrolijk

"Some of the new additions, especially the new resource system, should probably be included in future Total War games."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy