A ton of stunning art from Halo Infinite

So here's a story we don't hear every day. 343 Industries is running a Multiplayer Tech Preview for the upcoming Halo Infinite this weekend. But this was almost delayed yesterday, and the reason was that the studio discovered unreleased concept art from the game in the files - something that would have been Xmas for data miners.

But as the concept art doesn't have any spoilers and were supposed to be released eventually, the team decided to simply run the tests as planned and release all the art themselves. And by "all the art", we mean 67 images, giving you a taste of the atmosphere and overall feeling the Halo Infinite campaign are trying to deliver.

You can download all the images yourself in 4K glory if you want to use some as wallpapers, print to put on your wall or just keep them because of how good looking they are. Knock yourself out, here are 67 stunning pieces of concept art that really makes us look forward to the release of Halo Infinite on December 8.