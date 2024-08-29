A titan of the MMORPG scene is finally coming to consoles

KingIsle Entertainment have today announced that their classic and much-loved MMORPG Wizard101 is going to be getting a port to consoles, answering the prayers of many fans.

The consoles set to play host to the legendary title include the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, so therefore it'll be playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S due to their backwards compatibility.

Set in the fantastical world of Spiral, Wizard101 has been out since 2008, and has steadily received tri-annual updates since then, with KingIsle showing no sign of stopping their support for the title.

We have no confirmed release date for the port yet, but it's supposedly coming "soon", and will have a dedicated console ports server enabling crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles.

If you feel like giving it a try, or returning to the game's magical lands then you should, as just like the PC version the ports will be completely free to play (thanks, GameRant).