A Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Glider is coming to Fortnite

Gearbox and Epic Games has announced that the pair will be collaborating to celebrate the launch of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, with a new crossover that will see a new Glider inspired by the looter-shooter available in Fortnite.

Known as the Diamond Pony Glider, this will see players cruising to the island after diving out of the Battle Bus by standing on top of a diamond binicorn (since it has two horns) that leaves a rainbow trail in its wake. The press release describes the Glider by saying, "your enemies will be dumbfounded and extremely jealous when they see you soaring gracefully through the air." But, in a typical Borderlands fashion, this isn't all that the Glider does as the "magical diamond binicorn" will also "daintily" excrete a gun that will be swept away by the wind, before allowing players to surf upon her back during its gliding animation.

To get access to the Glider, it is noted that all players need to do is purchase either version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands through the Epic Games Store, either pre or post-launch, with the Glider unlocking in your Fortnite account afterward.

In other Tiny Tina's Wonderlands news, Gearbox recently revealed a look at the endgame content for the looter-shooter.