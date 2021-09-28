A time-limited Super Monkey Ball costume has toppled its way into Fall Guys

HQ

With the release of Super Monkey Banana Mania being just around the corner, Fall Guys has released a new costume based on the series' most popular character. A special AiAi skin is available from now until September 30 and can be purchased for 10 Crowns within the in-game store. Be warned though, whilst it resembles the wonderfully cute character with its bright orange t-shirt and giant ears, this skin is pure nightmare fuel and you'll probably not look at your precious AiAi in the same way ever again.

AiAi is arriving in the game within its rather fitting jungle-themed fifth season. This isn't the first cross-over that we have seen in Season 5, as earlier this month a special Jungle Book event was held and here players could unlock skins for characters such as Baloo, Shere Khan, and Mowgli.

You can take a look at this new skin in action in the video above.