American rapper and singer-songwriter Ashnikko has released a new track that will be featured in the upcoming season two of Netflix's Arcane, the incredibly popular series based upon characters from League of Legends.

Ashnikko seems like a fitting choice to make Jinx's theme given the resemblance, and the bassy techno track is going down well with me; I can already picture the blue-haired gunslinger going on a rampage as it plays in the background.