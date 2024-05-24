A three-headed hellhound is the next legendary hero for Total War: Warhammer III

HQ

Total War: Warhammer III revealed the latest legendary hero coming to the game yesterday, and if you're a dog lover, you're going to be pleased. Karanak, Khorne's favourite hellhound, is coming to the game soon.

Karanak will arrive for free when he does enter the mortal realm once more, and he will be a quick unit capable of hunting down and tearing apart any squishy enemy on the battlefield. In the trailer you can see below, he likes to spend his time hunting down mages.

The Chaos troops are getting some big additions lately, as we've also seen Tamurkhan join the Nurgle ranks in the Thrones of Decay DLC. But, with the Empire and Dwarfs reworks, there are also plenty of powerful opponents to take them down.