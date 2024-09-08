A Thousand Blows has set a premiere

Dansk
A Thousand Blows is set to premiere shortly, at this year's BFI London Film Festival.
From Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, A Thousand Blows tells the story of two characters - Hezekiah and Alec - who have newly arrived in Victorian London from Jamaica.
It's here that they encounter notorious boxer Sugar Goodson and all-female gang leader Mary Carr.
Inspired by real life figures, the characters fight for survival on the mean East London streets.
Actor Stephen Graham has been getting a lot of press for his role in the project, which has seen him bulk up significantly (thanks, BFI).