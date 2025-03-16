A third season of Wednesday is in early development

HQ

Whether or not there will be a third season of Wednesday has been a topic of speculation since August last year, when various sources reported on it and claimed that production was expected to begin as early as fall 2025.

This rumor has now been clarified by the show's superstar, Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role, in an interview with Collider. She confirmed that the show's writers are working on different ideas for a third season, but that no official decision has been made by Netflix so far.

For now, the focus is entirely on the show's second season, which is expected to premiere sometime in the fall, likely around or before Halloween. Ortega herself has mentioned that she recently finished her ADR recordings—i.e., re-recording dialogue or voice clips in a sound-controlled environment.

Given the incredible success of Wednesday's first season, there is little doubt that Netflix will renew the series further—it's probably just a matter of time.

