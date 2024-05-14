A third Downton Abbey film is on its way

Focus Features and Carnival Films has announced that a third Downton Abbey film is in production and on its way to theatres eventually. The movie doesn't have an official title just yet, nor a release date or window, but we do know plenty of information in regard to who is writing, directing, producing, and starring in the flick.

Creator of the series turned movies Julian Fellowes is back and penning the script, as well as producing the film alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. The movie is being directed by Simon Curtis, the person who directed 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era.

As per the cast, pretty much everyone is back and looking to appear again. Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith, and Dominic West, with the cast bolstered with the new additions of Paul Giamatti (who will play Cora Grantham's brother) and a few others.

Are you excited for more Downton Abbey or do you think it's time the story wrapped up?