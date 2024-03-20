A third and final Downton Abbey movie is coming

HQ

Downton Abbey was once a massively popular period drama TV series, but after many seasons (most of which seem to take place in the 1920s) a decision was made to begin rounding out the story through a series of feature length films. Since then, we've had a Downton Abbey film in 2019 and a sequel in 2022, and if you thought that was enough time spent at the Downton manor you would be completely mistaken.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show (thanks, RadioTimes), Imelda Staunton, who plays Lady Maud Bagshaw, revealed that a third movie is currently in development with plans to begin production as soon as this May.

"There will be the final film - there you go," said Staunton.

Staunton was then jokingly asked if the question was going to get her in trouble, to which she hilariously replied, "I don't care."

Collider has since reported that the movie will start filming in mid-May and conclude in late-July, but as per plot details, we'll just have to eagerly await to know more.