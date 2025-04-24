A The Wheel of Time open-world video game is reportedly in the works

HQ

While we're waiting for Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video to make up their mind about a fourth season of the fantasy series The Wheel of Time, it does look like the future is bright for the franchise, as now a report has circulated that suggests that a AAA open-world video game based on Robert Jordan's book series is in development.

According to Variety, the game is in development at iwot Games, and is being helmed by ex Warner Bros. Games Craig Alexander. It's said that the title will be an RPG and that it will eventually debut on PC and consoles when it arrives in around three years time, after the development is wrapped up.

Iwot Games is the video game arm of iwot Studios, the production company that acquired the rights to The Wheel of Time across film, TV, games, and comics back in 2004. With this project in mind, it does seem likely that the live-action series will return as it seems as though the future will revolve considerably around the fantasy world.