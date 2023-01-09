Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      A The Sea Beast sequel is on its way

      Following the success of the animated film, the streamer has ordered a follow-up.

      When the animated film The Sea Beast arrived on Netflix during the summer, the movie managed to break a bunch of different records as fans and subscribers flocked to catch the film. With this in mind, it has now been revealed that the streamer has ordered a sequel and also signed a deal with creator Chris Williams to make extra films for the platform.

      As The Hollywood Reporter states Williams signed the deal late last year and that this will see him creating two feature length projects for Netflix, with one of those being The Sea Beast follow-up.

      No timeline has been announced for when we might see either of these projects, or likewise where the sequel might take this fantastical movie series, but no doubt we'll learn more about how the world adapts to living in harmony with the monsters from the deep instead of hunting them.

      The Sea Beast

