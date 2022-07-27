A The Gray Man sequel has been greenlit by Netflix

HQ

Despite receiving largely lukewarm reviews and impressions from critics, The Gray Man seems to have already been a success for Netflix. This comes as it has been announced by the streaming service that a sequel to the action film has already been greenlit, with lead actor Ryan Gosling, directors The Russo Brothers, and co-writer Stephen McFeely all set to return for the project.

But that wasn't all The Gray Man news that was announced, as Netflix has added that a spin-off set in the universe has been ordered as well, with this project being helmed by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

If you haven't had a chance to check out The Gray Man just yet, catch the trailer for the movie below.