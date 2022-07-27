Cookies

news

A The Gray Man sequel has been greenlit by Netflix

Ryan Gosling and directors The Russo Brothers will be back to headline the project.

Despite receiving largely lukewarm reviews and impressions from critics, The Gray Man seems to have already been a success for Netflix. This comes as it has been announced by the streaming service that a sequel to the action film has already been greenlit, with lead actor Ryan Gosling, directors The Russo Brothers, and co-writer Stephen McFeely all set to return for the project.

But that wasn't all The Gray Man news that was announced, as Netflix has added that a spin-off set in the universe has been ordered as well, with this project being helmed by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

If you haven't had a chance to check out The Gray Man just yet, catch the trailer for the movie below.

