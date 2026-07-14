A terrifying Donatello mask from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III is going for crazy money

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The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continue to be universally loved and live on in comic books, movies, and video games. But as with everything else, it's the oldest and rarest items that collectors want, especially from the movies.

The undisputed worst of the three original films is 1993's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, but even that one is, of course, of interest to collectors. That's why there was quite a stir when Planet Hollywood, via Propstore, posted an auction (thanks, Comicbook.com) featuring remnants of an old Donatello costume up for sale.

We say "remnants" because that's exactly what they are, and the mask from the bo-wielding ninja turtle Donatello (referred to as Michelangelo in the listing description - unforgivable!) looks more like something straight out of a horror movie.

The value was estimated to be between $400 and $800, but the final price settled at just over $5,000, proving that even junk is of interest to turtle enthusiasts. You can check out everything that was included here, and you can see what the latex mask looks like today in the image below... stuff of nightmares, indeed.