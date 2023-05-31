Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Tekken 8 playtest could be announced soon

It's been spotted on SteamDB.

HQ

A new listing on SteamDB called Tekken 8 Playtest has fans believing that they could soon get a hands-on opportunity with the upcoming fighting game.

Tekken 8 is set to release sometime later this year, but it appears this closed network test could be taking place first. Due to it appearing as a CNT or closed network test, we doubt that just anyone will be able to join, but some lucky gamers who sign up will get a chance to play early.

With Summer Games Fest coming up next week alongside a whole host of debuts and reveals, this certainly could slot in. We'll have to wait and see if the Tekken 8 playtest is coming, though.

