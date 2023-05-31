A Tekken 8 playtest could be announced soon

HQ

A new listing on SteamDB called Tekken 8 Playtest has fans believing that they could soon get a hands-on opportunity with the upcoming fighting game.

Tekken 8 is set to release sometime later this year, but it appears this closed network test could be taking place first. Due to it appearing as a CNT or closed network test, we doubt that just anyone will be able to join, but some lucky gamers who sign up will get a chance to play early.

With Summer Games Fest coming up next week alongside a whole host of debuts and reveals, this certainly could slot in. We'll have to wait and see if the Tekken 8 playtest is coming, though.