A teaser trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has been released

San Diego Comic Con this year has been a mighty busy one, as we've got all kinds of news and announcements as part of the annual convention. One of said announcements came in the form of the first teaser trailer for the next part of the Baba Yaga's story, as John Wick: Chapter 4 was shown off at the event.

Set to open on March 24, 2023, the movie will be landing in theatres, and while we are still awaiting a full length trailer, what has been shown off does make us very excited for when the film lands in spring.

Check out the teaser trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below.