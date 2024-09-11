A Tales of the Shire showcase is planned for later this month

HQ

Good news Middle-earth and fellow Hobbit-enjoyers! Developer Wētā Workshop and publisher Private Division has announced an upcoming showcase for Tales of the Shire.

The showcase will be held on the annual Hobbit Day (the birthday of both Frodo and Bilbo Baggins) on September 22 at precisely 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST and will seemingly present a deeper look at the game and hopefully finally tell us exactly when it will be making its arrival on PC and consoles.

