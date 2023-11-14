Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A tactical adventure in watercolour: Howl, coming to Nintendo Switch today

The first surprise release of November's Nintendo Indie World.

It's not uncommon for Nintendo launches to have one or more titles that launch right after their official unveiling, and that's what happened to Howl, a turn-based tactical strategy title developed by Astragon and Mi'pu'mi Games.

In this story, you play a prophetess, deaf since birth, who searches the woods for her long-lost brother, while the world is plunged into a curse known as the Howl. Explore cautiously, discover new abilities and save your brother and the locals from the hungry wolves.

You can see the first screenshots of Howl right here and check out the game (demo included) in the Nintendo eShop.

