A tactical adventure in watercolour: Howl, coming to Nintendo Switch today

It's not uncommon for Nintendo launches to have one or more titles that launch right after their official unveiling, and that's what happened to Howl, a turn-based tactical strategy title developed by Astragon and Mi'pu'mi Games.

In this story, you play a prophetess, deaf since birth, who searches the woods for her long-lost brother, while the world is plunged into a curse known as the Howl. Explore cautiously, discover new abilities and save your brother and the locals from the hungry wolves.

You can see the first screenshots of Howl right here and check out the game (demo included) in the Nintendo eShop.