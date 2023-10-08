Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

A synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been revealed

Fans now have a clearer idea of what they can expect from the next Disney+ series.

With Ahsoka wrapping up earlier this week, a new synopsis has been revealed for the next live action series in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the next series set in the The Mandalorian-era, which features Jude Law in a leading role. Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, it's said to be a coming of age story following four children.

The synopsis, which was shared by Mandoverse Updates on Twitter, notes that the first episode will introduce us to "four children who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

According to the description, these four characters will experience a "greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Are you looking forward to watching Skeleton Crew on Disney+?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

