A synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been revealed

With Ahsoka wrapping up earlier this week, a new synopsis has been revealed for the next live action series in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the next series set in the The Mandalorian-era, which features Jude Law in a leading role. Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, it's said to be a coming of age story following four children.

The synopsis, which was shared by Mandoverse Updates on Twitter, notes that the first episode will introduce us to "four children who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

According to the description, these four characters will experience a "greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Are you looking forward to watching Skeleton Crew on Disney+?