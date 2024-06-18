A Switch Lite Hyrule Edition announced and launches this fall

HQ

This fall we'll get to play as Zelda in the new game shown off during today's Nintendo Direct, called The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Nintendo also took the opportunity to show off a new Switch Lite edition made in golden color with a Triforce logo on the back. Dubbed Hyrule Edition, it will be released on the same day as the new game, September 26. As you might remember, it shares the name and a similar look with the Nintendo 3DS edition that has become something of a rarity.

We guess many Zelda collectors will want to get their hands on this treat and we have a first picture of it below. Make sure to pre-order if you want need one.