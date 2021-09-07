A Switch combo pack containing Star Wars Episode I Racer and Republic Commando has surfaced online

HQ

Nintendo Switch owners will seemingly soon be able to get their hands on two of the most beloved prequel-era Star Wars games on one cartridge. Whilst no official announcement has come from publisher THQ Nordic, a listing on Amazon has surfaced for a double pack containing both Star Wars Episode I Racer and Republic Commando. The compilation is listed for £29.99 and pre-orders are currently open with a release date of November 16.

What's also interesting is that the USK ratings board also has a Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection listed and it notes that both collections will also be coming to the PS4 as well as the Switch. The Jedi Knight Collection will presumably contain Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast. As we touched upon earlier though, none of these releases have been officially announced by THQ Nordic and the collection containing Republic Commando on Switch is the only one to receive a store listing.

