A Switch 2 update for Tunic is on the way

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Good news, Tunic fans. If you're routinely still checking into the game but have since snagged a Nintendo Switch 2 and are wondering if the game will ever be able to take full advantage of the more powerful hardware, well... it will!

Publisher Finji has confirmed that a Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Tunic is on the way. There is no timeline on the arrival of this project, as we're simply informed that the developers are "working hard on it", but it's still promising news for one of the better-received indie games in recent memory.

If you have yet to play Tunic, be sure to read our review of the game to determine whether or not it should be on your wishlist. If you enjoy The Legend of Zelda-like experiences with a Soulslike flair, it's certainly not one to miss.