A Switch 2 Pro Controller and an Amiibo based on Resident Evil Requiem announced

Switch owners missed out on a lot of games because the console simply didn't have the same performance as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, both of which were released just three years after the Switch. And when they appeared, they were often cloud versions. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village belonged to the latter category.

But with the more capable Switch 2, things will be different. Resident Evil Requiem, which will be released on February 27, will be coming to the format along with other versions for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. And it gets even better, because Capcom and Nintendo have confirmed that they will also be releasing a Switch 2 Pro Controller on the same day - which you can check out below.

But why settle with that, we can also look forward to an Amiibo representing Resident Evil Requiem heroine Grace Ashcroft. This will be the first time an Amiibo from the Resident Evil series is released, but apparently the design isn't quite finalized yet (it won't be out until the summer), because we don't get to see a picture of her figurine or know what functionality it will have.