A Superman comic from 1939 is up for auction and should sell as one of the most valuable comics ever

In a few weeks, we'll no doubt be reporting on the news that one of the most valuable comic books of all-time has just been sold at auction for a very hefty fee. Heritage Auctions is currently offering Superman #1 from 1939, an original print of one of the most famous and rare comics of all-time that has been certified as the highest-grade possible meaning it's effectively good as new despite being around 84-years-old.

The comic is regarded as one of the top collector's items in the world of comic books, with the description adding: "This copy represents the pinnacle of comic collecting. Not only is this the highest-graded unrestored copy Heritage has ever offered, but it also holds the top position on the CGC census, outranking the likes of several esteemed pedigreed copies including the Mile High and Davis Crippen copies."

As for what this comic tells, it's a follow-up to Action Comics #1 and sees Superman being the titular hero for the first time ever. It's a story that is illustrated by the legendary artists Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel, and the comic is up for auction for the next 16 days, where bids are already hitting $2.7 million with the likelihood that it reaches $3 million or more.

In terms of where this comic ranks in the all-time valuable comic charts, according to the information shared by Heritage Auctions it's third, ahead of Batman #1 and Marvel Comics #1 (at $1.3 million and $1.4 million respectively) and behind Detective Comics #27 at $4.8 million and Action Comics #1 at $7 million.

