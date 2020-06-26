A super rare Pokémon card available at Heritage Auctions

You're watching Advertisements

Are you a collector of Pokémon cards? If the answer is yes, then now you have a chance to get yourself a really rare one. The trick here is, that it will probably cost a lot of money. Like... a lot.

Heritage Auctions is going to sell "Pokémon Super Secret Battle "No. 1 Trainer" Trainer Promo Hologram Trading Card (1999) PSA Gem MT 10". This gem is "arguably one of the rarest cards in the entire Pokémon Trading Card Game, a 1999 Super Secret Battle No. 1 Trainer Card graded a perfect GEM MINT 10!"

According to estimations, only 7 cards were made, and they were handed to 7 regional tournament winners. The finals took place in Tokyo on August 22, 1999. The artwork was done by Hideki Kazama.

Auction ends in less than 2 weeks.