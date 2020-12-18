Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
A Super Nintendo World Direct has been announced for later today

The roughly 15-minute presentation will be showing off elements of the new park.

Nintendo fans have been hungering for a Nintendo Direct for months, but now one has arrived and it's not exactly what they might have expected.

Starting today at 11PM GMT (or tomorrow at 12AM CET), Nintendo will be hosting a Super Nintendo World Direct, which will focus solely on the theme park that is set to open at Universal Studios Japan. If you haven't seen already, the park is inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom and is set to open on February 4, 2021.

Sadly, whilst this might prove to be fun, there will be no gameplay shown, so don't get your hopes up for a surprise reveal!

