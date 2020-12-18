A Super Nintendo World Direct has been announced for later today

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo fans have been hungering for a Nintendo Direct for months, but now one has arrived and it's not exactly what they might have expected.

Starting today at 11PM GMT (or tomorrow at 12AM CET), Nintendo will be hosting a Super Nintendo World Direct, which will focus solely on the theme park that is set to open at Universal Studios Japan. If you haven't seen already, the park is inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom and is set to open on February 4, 2021.

Sadly, whilst this might prove to be fun, there will be no gameplay shown, so don't get your hopes up for a surprise reveal!