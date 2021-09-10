English
A Super Mario 64 themed LEGO set is planned to release on October 1

The set is concealed inside a giant yellow question mark box.

LEGO and Super Mario really feel like a dream combination and it's pretty strange to think that we only saw this partnership materialise last year. The latest collaboration between the pair is a set based on the 1996 classic Super Mario 64. The set has been revealed to cost an eye-watering £159.99 and it'll release right in time for Christmas on October 1.

All the LEGO pieces here can be folded neatly in and out of a giant yellow question mark box and it includes iconic locales like Peach's Castle and Bomb-omb Battlefield. Interestingly, it contains 2,064 pieces and it can only be purchased by those over 18.

