A Suikoden anime series is in development

Just recently, we reported on the reveal of Suikoden Star Leap, a brand new game in the storied franchise. This was revealed at the Suikoden Live broadcast, where Konami also had another bit of information to share about the series.

This comes in the form of an adaptation of Suikoden, specifically an anime that will "introduce new fans to the deep lore of Suikoden II that many others have come to admire."

The show is being made by Konami's animation studio and NBC Universal Entertainment Japan, and while further details on this project remain under wraps, producer Rui Naito has stated the following:

"We wanted to keep the greatness of the original story [Yoshitaka] Murayama-san created. [The show] is one way of showing the story - it is the anime!"

Will you be checking out the Suikoden anime?