A suicide attack in Pakistan leaves 15 dead, 12 of whom were military personnel

HQ

An attack on a military post in the Tank district of Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan, has left a total of 15 people dead, 12 of whom were Pakistani military personnel.

In recent months, clashes and even exchanges of fire between the country's army and Afghan Islamist militants have been on the rise. According to a statement seen by Reuters, local Taliban militants, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that four suicide bombers were involved.

The Taliban has been waging a war against the Pakistani state since 2007 in an attempt to overthrow the government and replace it with their own version of a strict Islamic state.