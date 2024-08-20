A stunning new entry in the Mafia franchise is on the way

A new, or rather, old, entry in the beloved Mafia franchise has had a trailer revealed at Gamescom.

Mafia: The Old Country is taking the franchise back to its roots in 1900s Sicily. Filled to the brim with beautifully rendered countryside, and intimate abodes filled with catholic iconography, the moody trailer gave fans a great insight into the vibe of the film.

Nick Baynes, President of Hangar 13, said: "Across the first three entries in the Mafia franchise, we introduced players to the world of the Mafia through brutal stories set in different eras.

"In Mafia: The Old Country, we're going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences."

Reminiscent of The Godfather franchise in an extremely palpable way, it's certain to be interesting to see if the series pivots in tone to accommodate the new location and time period.

Mafia: The Old Country releases in 2025 on PC, Xbox, and PS5.