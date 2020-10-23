English
Microsoft Flight Simulator

A stunning look at North America from above in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Travel over the golden beaches of Florida, the busy streets of New York, or the riverside city of Montreal in the latest Flight Simulator Cities video.

A couple of weeks ago, we shared a beautiful video with you, which showed famous places around Europe, all recorded in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Now, Asobo Studio has shared yet another video, and this time it is from North America.

We get to see beautiful nature and cities in Canada, iconic places in the US and one of the biggest cities in the world - Mexico City. Check it out above. Microsoft Flight Simulator is now released for PC and arrives for the Xbox family of consoles next year.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

