A Striden demo is now available for free on Steam

The last Steam Next Fest of the year started Monday and for a week we now have the opportunity to try out lots of new games, which are often not even released yet, completely free of charge. A great opportunity to broaden your gaming horizons a little.

One of the titles now available is Striden, developed by 5 Fortress, a Swedish studio located high up north at the Arctic Circle. It is available as Early Access and has been highly acclaimed by users, and now there is also a demo to try out of this "fast-paced, sandbox looter shooter survival game".

The battles take place in the mid-70s in a Scandinavia devastated by nuclear weapons, providing a slightly different setting to what we are used to in the action genre. Check out the new trailer below and download and play via Steam if you are curious to play Striden.