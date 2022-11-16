A streamer played through all the Soulsborne games back-to-back without getting hit once

HQ

From Software's so-called Soulsborne games have a reputation of being really hard. I slightly disagree, because they are not hard, they just require a certain kind of player and a certain way of playing to get through successfully.

Streamer dinossindgeil decided to REALLY challenge himself: the task was to play through Demon's Souls Remake, Dark Souls, Dark Souls II, Dark Souls III, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring back-to-back without getting hit once (fall damage didn't count). And if (or when) he got hit, he had to start from the start. And not just start over that one game, but all the games.

The task too him 120 days and multiple restarts, but he finally did it.

You can always make things more difficult for yourself.

